Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ventas reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $196,281,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ventas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.