Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,836. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Athenex has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 66.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Athenex by 190.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

