FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Sells $181,815.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.23.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

