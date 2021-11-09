OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra Sells 3,060 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.15. 56,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,143. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 16.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.