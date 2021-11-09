OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra Sells 3,060 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09.
Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.15. 56,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,143. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 16.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
