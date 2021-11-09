Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 201,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brady by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 236,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after buying an additional 204,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after buying an additional 174,623 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

