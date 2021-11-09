Insider Selling: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) CEO Sells 45,750 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EAF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,679. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 185.49% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GrafTech International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in GrafTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

