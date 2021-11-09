Insider Selling: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) CEO Sells 45,750 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE EAF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,679. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 185.49% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GrafTech International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in GrafTech International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in GrafTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
See Also: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.