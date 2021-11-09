Scott H. Keeney Sells 122,266 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LASR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 272,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,388. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

