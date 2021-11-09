Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

SCM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 160,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,771. The company has a market cap of $285.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

