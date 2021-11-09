Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,631. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

