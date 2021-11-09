Aditus Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $146,878.07 and approximately $205,853.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aditus has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00223397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00093006 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

