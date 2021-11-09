Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SANM traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

