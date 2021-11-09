Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VUZI traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 10,642,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vuzix stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

