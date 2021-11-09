AquariusCoin (ARCO) Price Down 43.8% This Week

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 57.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. AquariusCoin has a total market capitalization of $181,757.85 and $8.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,665,059 coins. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

