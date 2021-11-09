$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.26. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter.
SLF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. 430,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,043. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.
In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.
