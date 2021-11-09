Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Methanex reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,286.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. 17,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,965. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

