Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00.

Cloudflare stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.60. 2,955,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of -289.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

