Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Insider Sells $1,096,900.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $13.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.55. The company had a trading volume of 921,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

