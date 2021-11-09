Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells 9,220 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TKR traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 435,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,443. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Timken by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in The Timken by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Timken by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

