Nasym Afsari Sells 6,101 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Nasym Afsari sold 18,781 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,128,925.91.

On Friday, September 17th, Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28.

Shares of MEG traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,041,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 486,767 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,062,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.