Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 1,499 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70.

On Monday, November 1st, David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88.

On Friday, October 15th, David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.32. 184,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,435. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 41.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 141,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.