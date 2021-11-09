JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt Sells 10,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roderick Wendt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

