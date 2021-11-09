Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,816. The company has a market capitalization of $440.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Astronics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $20.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Astronics worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

