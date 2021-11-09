TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

