Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 322,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,010,628. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

