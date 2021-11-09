Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 322,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,010,628. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
