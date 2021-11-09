The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.14. 607,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,603. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
