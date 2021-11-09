The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.14. 607,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,603. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

