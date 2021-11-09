Aeron (ARNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $231,721.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $13,019.97 and approximately $231,721.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00223206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

