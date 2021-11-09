ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. 111,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

