Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $50.50

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.62.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 142,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,059. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

