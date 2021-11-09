Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) PT at €62.52

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.65 ($73.71).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA:BNP traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching €59.39 ($69.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.48. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.