-$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($2.27). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 26,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.15. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hawaiian by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

