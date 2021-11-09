Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 484,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

