Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. 484,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.