Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 17,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,279. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.