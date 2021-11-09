$1.30 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.32. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.