Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. 30,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.