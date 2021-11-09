MarketPeak (PEAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00223206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

