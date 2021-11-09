ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

ON24 stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 104,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,195. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,720.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

