Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey Sells 1,250 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,872.

Sherri Lynn Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.64. The company had a trading volume of 230,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.18. Russel Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$19.35 and a one year high of C$37.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

