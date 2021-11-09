Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $155.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LSPD stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. 191,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,709. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.00. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.