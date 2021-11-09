Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $155.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. 191,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,709. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.00. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

