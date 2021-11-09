Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKYA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 6,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,491. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

