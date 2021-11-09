Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 10,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,898. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

