Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.03 million.

Shares of Kaman stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 4,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.94 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

