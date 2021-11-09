EvidenZ Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00222459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093106 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.