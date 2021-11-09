Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $818.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $818.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.78 million to $920.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.14. 61,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.