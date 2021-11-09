$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded up $6.50 on Tuesday, reaching $354.43. 12,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.99 and its 200-day moving average is $260.85. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $353.45.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

