Zealium Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $38,784.64 and $17.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.38 or 0.00480120 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

