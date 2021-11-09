AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 44,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,395. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $276.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

