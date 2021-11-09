Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ABSI traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,051. Absci has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at $770,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

