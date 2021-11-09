Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Gaia reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gaia by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gaia by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,151. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $197.26 million, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

