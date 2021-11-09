Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.5-165.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.06 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN traded up $21.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.44. 226,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average is $173.81. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

